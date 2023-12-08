Mash: musician Leonid Agutin urgently hospitalized with a blood clot

Russian singer Leonid Agutin was urgently hospitalized in Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

It is noted that the performer complained of severe pain in his leg. During the examination, doctors diagnosed Agutin with deep vein thrombosis. According to the channel, the artist will undergo medical treatment.

It is also reported that all of the singer’s upcoming performances are under threat of cancellation.

Earlier, the wife of Russian musician and theater and film actor Mikhail Boyarsky, Larisa Luppian, responded to the news of her hospitalization.