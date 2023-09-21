Russian singer Leonid Agutin said that he starred in the pilot episode of the series “Fragile”. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“What it will be will be shown by the editing, of course, but the director Evgenia Gromova seemed to me a very nice and intelligent person,” the artist wrote. He also revealed that he has written a song for the film.

Earlier, Leonid Agutin spoke about Fyodor Bondarchuk’s alcoholism. The performer said that he himself drank a lot, but at the same time he could “read, create, learn something,” but after some time he encountered health problems. He admitted that Bondarchuk had a similar situation.