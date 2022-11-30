Genoa – Almost a century of the history and transformation of Genoa in black and white. It is what visitors will be able to retrace through the 72 photographs from the Francesco Leoni photographic archiveexhibited today at the Galata Museo del Mare in the exhibition “Genoa my whole city”.

The initiative is from the Paolo and Giuliana Clerici Foundation, which acquired the Leoni archive, made up of over 3 million negatives of images taken from the 1930s to the 1990s, and gave it on free loan to Galata, which has collaborated in the organization of the exhibition. The photos on display, together with eight color images by Luca Forno, tell of some important urban transformations of the city – for example at Corte Lambruschini and Madre di Dio – and its port. The inauguration of the exhibition was attended by Paolo Clerici, president of the homonymous Foundation, Nicoletta Viziano, president of the institution Museums of the sea and navigations, the mayor Marco Bucci and Paola Leoni, daughter of Francesco. The exhibition will be open until January 9.