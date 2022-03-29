Supervisor and author, Gerd Leonhard, said in a session entitled “Why the next decade is better than the current decade” that governments should invest in technology and people, to cross into a safe future, noting that the UAE took this step by establishing the ministries of “happiness and artificial intelligence”.

Leonhard warned during the session of the devastating repercussions that technology could cause if it was used without controls, as studies indicate that people’s use of social media was at its best in its infancy, until the matter turned and later caused many problems and disasters from destruction to young people and families due to misuse. .

He stated that the most prominent features of crossing into the future are evident through several pillars, including “data – graphic cloud – artificial intelligence – 3D printing – virtual reality – DNA modifications,” noting that it has become possible to modify the DNA of humans to prevent certain diseases such as cancer, As technology enabled us to reach a vaccine in a record period, there are more than 50 factories in the world that manufacture meat in laboratories, the price of a kilo of which reaches about $2000, as well as the printing of human organs using 3D printing technology. He stressed that the world in the year 2030 has to prepare for a world with jobs that have not yet been invented, as we are currently living in a world full of jobs provided by technology and means of communication, which did not exist before.

Gerd Leonhard:

