Axel rivas

Lion / 06.20.2021 11:42:43

Don Ricardo went to visit his father to the pantheon of St nicolas on the occasion of Father’s day, however I did not expect that all pantheons de León were closed for this day, which caused her some sadness.

“Nobody told me, or well, I did not find out, I came to sing to my father and pray to him our father, but then no way, later,” he says.

His father passed away 12 years ago, and since then he has come to visit him as usual, despite this day the Directorate of Attention to Health Risks reported that in order to avoid crowds and infections by coronavirus, the pantheons will be closed on holidays as happened on the Mother’s Day.

Therefore elements of the Municipal Transit They went to the facilities to notify those who did not know that they were closed, only that unlike other holidays, they did not wear containment fences.

For his part, Ricardo said that he will go the next day and celebrate with his child this day once I get home.

