He assures that the band grew together with its audience all these years. They are presented this 13th at Club Trujillo in the City of Eternal Spring.

We talked with the Mexican singer Leonel García a few days after the show that he will offer in Trujillo together with his partner, the Argentine Noel Schajrisfrom Without Flag.

What does it mean to turn 20 singing to love?

-It’s wonderful, something that makes us proud because we know that the moment is for urban music, and that a band that makes love songs continue to exist, with the audience it has, is a gift. That tells us that many people want to continue falling in love and gives us a lot of impetus to continue for many more years.

They have just released an album entitled “Frequency”. You mean the heartbeat, right?

-We thought that the frequency was something very important. First, because Noel (Schajris) and I are believers in the ancient teachings, that the entire universe is vibration and the way to connect is through energy.. The frequency alters the heartbeat and the music is frequency, it is vibration with each other.

Music was important, because it kept us company in a pandemic.

-Definitely. The importance of music was very clear to me. Sometimes it is said that art is secondary, but art reminds us of our characteristics as special beings, our most ancient divinities. I believe that music has accompanied the human being throughout its existence. Now, in the pandemic, it was more felt how people took refuge in music and art to feel accompanied and continue to feel united even though we were apart.

I imagine that Sin Bandera is at a different time. They are around 50 and at that age the way of seeing life changes.

-Yeah. We are aware of age and its characteristics. Noel and I are parents, and that changes your perspective on life and your priorities. I think the lyrics of our songs have deepened in another way. We talked about topics that people who have been in relationships for many years will better understand, that sometimes you can deviate from the path and return, or you can believe that you were with the person who was the love of your life and in the end it was not. Definitely, this album is more mature, more thought about our loving relationships and our parents; like friends, businessmen and everything we do now. I like that we are reaching this point where we know that the people who follow us have been accompanied in their lives by our music. Let them feel that we are singing things that interest them and that we are growing with them.

In an interview for the newspaper El País you said: “The moments of transformation are those of suffering.”

I deeply believe that it is true. In moments of tranquility and happiness there is very little change. You are comfortable, happy, calm with what happens to you. Moments of suffering are when you have to face great challenges: a loss, a disappointment, something that didn’t work out for you… That’s when you learn about life and about yourself, and you say: “I have to change the things I think ”. Of course, there are human beings who fail to see this transformation and are left with pessimism, pain and sadness, and that leads to depression and more complicated moments. But, If we know how to see in pain the opportunity to change and start looking for mechanisms through which we can generate new thoughts, our lives can be different.