Leonel Álvarez is no longer the coach of Águilas Doradas

The second stage of Leonel Álvarez as Águilas Doradas coach. THE DT ended his contract with the team and despite the options that had been raised by the eastern Antioquia club to continue with his process, the strategist decided not to continue in office.

“Golden Talent SA., informs the media, fans and public opinion in general, that Professor Leonel Álvarez and his work team have ended their contractual relationship with our institution and despite the great efforts of our directives to continue with the process of the first level, unfortunately it did not come to a happy end,” Águilas detailed in his statement.

“To Professor Leonel and to those who worked so hard and tirelessly during this year, infinite thanks. His delivery to this institution leaves us with a great legacy and solid foundations to continue building our sports project, with a view to winning the first star”, he warned himself.

In total, in this second stage with Águilas Doradas, Leonel Álvarez led 48 games, won 18 games, drew 14 and lost 16. He put 41 players on the field, his team had a goal average of more than 1.08 and his performance was 47.2 percent.

He qualified the team after four years to the semifinal home runs and they will return to the Copa Sudamericana after four years.

