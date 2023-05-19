Leonel Álvarez is left without a position: Cienciano’s surprising departure

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian coach Leonel Álvarez.
The Colombian coach left the Peruvian soccer club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Leonel Alvarezthe Colombian coach who was in Peru, has been left without a team after his departure from the club was confirmed this Friday scientist.
(You may be interested: Colombia is going to fight in the U-20 World Cup)
The news is surprising because the coach barely arrived at the Peruvian club last December, after having directed Águilas Doradas of the Colombian league.
Short stage in Cienciano
Cienciano confirmed the departure of the strategist, who did not last more than half a season in the team.
“After making an analysis of the sports situation of the club between the directors and the technical command headed by Álvarez, the parties have decided to end their contractual relationship as of the date“, says the statement.
Leonel leaves the Cienciano in the eighth place in the Peruvian Opening Tournamentwith 21 points and 15 units behind the leader Alianza Lima.
In the South American Cup they fell 2-0 at the hands of Universitario de Deportes at the Monumental Stadium in Ate and was prematurely eliminated.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
