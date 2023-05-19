Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leonel Álvarez is left without a position: Cienciano’s surprising departure

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Leonel Álvarez is left without a position: Cienciano’s surprising departure


close

Leonel Alvarez

Colombian coach Leonel Álvarez.

Colombian coach Leonel Álvarez.

The Colombian coach left the Peruvian soccer club.

Leonel Alvarezthe Colombian coach who was in Peru, has been left without a team after his departure from the club was confirmed this Friday scientist.

See also  Ferrari Show: waiting for the 499P and the Eurofighters with the Prancing Horse

(You may be interested: Colombia is going to fight in the U-20 World Cup)

The news is surprising because the coach barely arrived at the Peruvian club last December, after having directed Águilas Doradas of the Colombian league.

Short stage in Cienciano

Leonel Álvarez, Colombian DT.

Cienciano confirmed the departure of the strategist, who did not last more than half a season in the team.

After making an analysis of the sports situation of the club between the directors and the technical command headed by Álvarez, the parties have decided to end their contractual relationship as of the date“, says the statement.

Leonel leaves the Cienciano in the eighth place in the Peruvian Opening Tournamentwith 21 points and 15 units behind the leader Alianza Lima.

In the South American Cup they fell 2-0 at the hands of Universitario de Deportes at the Monumental Stadium in Ate and was prematurely eliminated.

See also  Political scientist spoke about the strategic plan of NATO in Eastern Europe

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Leonel #Álvarez #left #position #Ciencianos #surprising #departure

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Broadcasting docuseries about the longest detained Dutchman in the US may continue

Broadcasting docuseries about the longest detained Dutchman in the US may continue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result