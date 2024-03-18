At the press conference after the victory of Pereira 2-1 over Golden Eagles, the technician of the Risraldense cast, Leonel Alvarezreported an attack by the player Joaquin Varela to his assistant.

“It makes me sad. I even put the name: Joaquín Valera. How does he end the game and slap my assistant three times? Here everything is given to a foreigner,” said the coach.

'What respect'

And he added: “Here they are given work, they are given a salary so that the family can live well, they are given love. But he leaves the court and slaps him three times. It makes me very sad”.

Alvarez warned that the complaint had nothing to do with the game, in which his team, with goals from Fáber Gil and Jeison Suárez, He gave a good account of his rival and won the three points that have him at the top of the standings.

“He had to dance with the ugliest. I played in that six position and defended all my teammates. Finish the game and put together what you put together. It's disrespectful, please respect. “This cannot happen, especially with a foreigner,” said the technical director.

And he stated: “If this doesn't hurt us, then where are we going to go?”