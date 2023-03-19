It is certainly not an easy moment for the Ferragnez family. In recent weeks, Fedez has been very ill due to psychotropic drugs. In support of the singer, there is the complete love of the Ferragnez, starting with what the little, big, Leone brings who turned 5 on March 19th.

Despite the delicate moment, everyone has decided to celebrate Leo’s birthday. Fedez spent the night editing a video with many moments of her life lived with her son.