“Today, sub-Saharan Africa has 1.2 billion people. With the population, diseases have also doubled. To the transmissible ones, such as malaria and tuberculosis, today we add the pathologies that characterize our western world, i.e. epilepsy and stroke, but also diabetes and hypertension”. So Massimo Leone, neurologist of the Besta Institute of Milan and of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), in the fourth episode of the monthly column ‘Protect your brain, trust your neurologist‘, dedicated to neurological diseases no longer the prerogative of Western countries. The project, born from the collaboration between Sin and Adnkronos, aims to increase knowledge of neurological pathologies and the figure of the neurologist, but also and above all to sensitize the population to rely on the care of this specialist when they appear the first symptoms.

“Sin – says Leone – has been involved in sub-Saharan Africa for some time facilitate access to care, in line with WHO programmes. Half of the population not only does not have access to primary care, for example epilepsy and stroke prevention”, but does not know what “a neurologist is”. And this happens above all at the territorial level, “because two thirds of the African population lives in rural areas where there is no access to health care”. Hence “the decision of the Sin – highlights Leone – to commit itself through specific, innovative and dedicated programmes”.

In 2019, the Italian Society of Neurology joined the Dream project of the Community of Sant’Egidio, an initiative born 20 years ago in Mozambique and which today takes care of 7 million HIV-positive or AIDS-sick people and thanks to which, since 2007, 130,000 children of HIV-positive parents have been born healthy. Pathologies far from the field of work of the Sin.

However, “HIV is a chronic disease that requires treatment and management forever – underlines the neurologist at Besta -. And this ‘forever’ allowed in 20 years a chronicity management network that is now active in ten countries of sub-Saharan Africa, with excellent results. Thanks to this network, Sin has developed programs to manage other chronic diseases, in particular neurological ones such as, for example, epilepsy and stroke prevention. We have created a working study group that is active in primary care, predominantly in rural areas. We take care of the continuous training of non-medical personnel, we supply drugs and thanks to new technologies (databases, telemedicine, teleneurology) in 2022 we reached a thousand teleconsultations only for epilepsy patients. Therefore, the good news is that epilepsy can be treated very well also in Africa with methods of excellence”.

Among the “objectives of the Sin – concludes Leone – there is certainly to increasingly promote access to treatment, focus on targeted training and the Italian Society of Neurology is already far ahead since it adopts in collaboration with the Besta Institute of Milan and the Dream project, training programs for young people in order to be able to develop a resilient health system for the management of chronic conditions also in sub-Saharan Africa”.