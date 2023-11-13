Leone fled to Ladispoli, the owner of the circus: “Here’s how it went”

Continue to make the discussion leak of a Lion from a circus to Ladispoli near Rome. The owners of the structure have no doubts: “A sabotage“. Rony Vassal, responsible for the “Rony Roller Circus”, reconstructs the dynamics of what happened. “They knew that from 2pm to 3pm we would be at lunchan hour earlier I had made sure that the the lions’ cage was closed well”. Those who investigate continue to have doubts. Because Kimba, after you took refuge in the horse stable (who kicked him away), he also managed to cross the fence next and then wander around the city. Now the Civitavecchia Prosecutor’s Office – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – could however investigate him for failure to guard: at the moment there are no elements for the military personnel to hypothesize an act of sabotage. One thinks of an oversight or negligence. In the past, two animals would have wandered away.

No cameras recorded the exit of the lion from the cage shared with his eight-year-old brothers—Ivan, Zeus, and Maya—remained in their place despite the open gate. The lion, after hours of fear in which he roamed free through the streets of the city, was asleep with a dart. “He roared at me,” says Raffaele Bisegna, the man in charge of narcotizing him.‘I hit, I didn’t have another chance. I had to catch him, otherwise his reaction would have been unpredictable: there was the risk that he could have been knocked down. It was pitch dark. The animal was stressed from the long hunt, nervous because it had already been hit in the paw, but the sedative had had no effect. With me he collapsed after 800 meters, I tracked him with GPS. The most difficult operation in 12 years of activity.”

