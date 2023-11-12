Various user videos who move from chat to chat on WhatsApp. The alert remained very high for several hours: surrounded by police and carabinieri, he was sedated and will be returned to the circus. “For those who will begin to ask: why do you still have the circus with animals come to Ladispoli? Why has the mayor authorized the circus? The answer is that I have not authorized anything – he adds -, it is not up to me to do so, and that unfortunately we cannot ban circuses with animals from coming to our city. In 2017 we tried but we lost the appeal to the TAR and we also had to reimburse the legal costs to the appellants. Until the rules change we won’t be able to do otherwise.”

While according to Repubblica the circus managers, desperate for the possible consequences, found themselves raising the specter of the conspiracy: “We are victims of sabotage. We found the cage open and someone saw three people fleeing on foot.”