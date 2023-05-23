Leonardo Cudini had disappeared last Saturday, after he had left home to go to work. The sad post published by the Mayor

Searches ended in the worst possible way Leonardo Cudinithe 23-year-old who disappeared from Codroipo last Saturday.

The boy had gone out on his bike around 12:00 to go to the restaurant where he worked. Restaurant which however does not have never reached. The owner looked for him at home, informing his father that his son hadn’t shown up. The parent has tried to contact Leonardo Cudini, without success.

The phone it rang empty and continued to do so until 3 am the following Sunday.

The 23-year-old’s family has reported missing to the authorities and published several appeals on social media. The searches were launched in a timely manner and involved firefighters, civil protection and law enforcement officers.

In the last few hours, rescuers have concentrated along the Tagliamento river, where a base camp had also been set up. The tragic discovery took place yesterday morning. Leonardo Cudini was found lifeless.

The post of the Mayor after the discovery of Leonardo Cudini

The sad news was confirmed by the First Citizen, through a post published on social media. The words of Guido Nardini:

Leonardo Cudini’s research ended a few minutes ago, unfortunately disappointing the hopes of all of us. I thank the effort and the outpouring of generosity of the many who in the last few hours have supported the excellent work of the Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection, the Carabinieri and the military. I ask you not to forget this solidarity and this profound sense of duty as we silently and respectfully gather around the family and all those who had Leonardo at heart.

Everyone hoped and prayed to the last that the 23-year-old would return home safe and sound. They hoped that he had been in an accident and that he was just stuck and unable to move. But the epilogue was different and has broken heart of the entire community.