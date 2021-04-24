The PSG follows pressing Mbappe to renew his contract, which ends in 2022. Leonardo, sports director of the entity, before the duel against the Metz, I speak in Canal + France and he assured that they are optimistic with the negotiation, although he once again left the forward’s continuity in the air. “He still has one year on his contract, it is not the end. The moment of your decision will come, but today it is not important. Generally, we are optimistic. We have no reason not to be because of what we have done. But I keep asking for concentration on the field, “he said.

He was also asked about the words of Florentine Perez in which he assured that, without the Super League, it would be impossible to sign Mbappé. “We will not go into that. We think about the matches. Everyone has their goals. A lot has happened, but we have to focus on the field. We don’t want to be distracted by external things. We remain focused, “said the manager without wanting to enter into a dispute with the white team.

Leonardo also spoke about Neymar, whose renewal does seem to be on track. His words were positive. “Everyone knows our intention. We are not in a hurry, we want to be quiet. Of course we want it to happen. But the objective is to play the Champions League final on May 29, “he explained.