Thomas Tuchel faces what could also be his final season as PSG coach. The German ends his contract in 2021 and neither Al-Khelaïfi nor Leonardo have proposed a renewal, regardless of having been the primary coach of the sheikh’s period in Paris to achieve the Champions League ultimate.

Yesterday, Leonardo went to Canal + to attempt to settle the rumors of a doable dismissal of Thomas Tuchel: “With Tuchel, the state of affairs could be very clear. He is aware of what we take into consideration the state of affairs on the membership. We share and speak about many issues, earlier than making a switch Tuchel at all times has to provide the go-ahead. If we’ve got to speak a few dismissal, he would be the first to know, “Leonardo advised Canal Plus.

If PSG determined to dispense with the companies of Thomas Tuchel, it must pay round 15 million to all its technical workers, a choice that has led to the postponement of Allegri’s arrival, initially scheduled for 2021. Having certified the Parisians for the Champions League ultimate has given the previous Borussia Dortmund coach some leeway to face this season .