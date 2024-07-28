Grottaglie plant, Leonardo reaches agreement with unions

Leonardo and metalworkers’ unions Film, Fiom And Uilm they signed last night in Rome, at the headquarters of An industrythe agreement on the Grottaglie (Taranto) plant, which until now has been responsible for the construction of fuselages for the Boeing 787 but which will soon be extended to include helicopters and electronics.

As a four-month shutdown of the plant was expected following Boeing’s slowdown in recalling the fuselages from Grottaglie (here two sections are built in composite), the signed agreement “has excluded the vertical closure of the plant for 4 months by remodulating the planned unloading in a reduction of production on one work shift”.

The agreement, explain the metalworking acronyms, is also aimed at “the industrial diversification of the Grottaglie site in which, by the end of 2025, 5 Leonardo Divisions will operate: Aerostructures, Electronics, Helicopters, LLS And LGS”. The reduction of the gear to one shift – there will also be rotational redundancy payments but spread out until the end of the year and rotating among the site staff – “will allow on the one hand not to have a heavy impact on the workers involved, on the other to empty the buffer of the fuselages already produced and free up the areas of shed number 2 within the first four months of 2025, allowing the transfer of activities regarding the lines, currently in the Helicopter Division, relating to the AW101 and AW609, the creation of an engineering laboratory for the development of alternative propulsion solutions, the final assembly line of the AW609 and finally an area for flight tests of the Unmanned programs”.

“These investments – they announce Film, Fiom And Uilm – will be entirely borne by the Helicopters Division, in addition to those already foreseen, within the agreement concerning the transfer of the Electronics division presumably by the end of 2025”.

Furthermore, the agreement reached “confirms the production volumes attributable to the plan Boeing Z60volumes that will allow full saturation, by the fourth quarter of 2025, of all the resources allocated to the 787 program. Furthermore – explain the metalworking acronyms – guarantees have been included to prevent that in the event of changes, not foreseeable today, to the Boeing plan that would determine a partial unsaturation of the resources of the Grottaglie sitethe Helicopter Division is committed to employing Aerostructures resources in compliance with the criteria of professionalism and fungibility. Finally, guarantees have also been included in the agreement for the Brindisi Helicopters site, which will see an increase in activities on the AW189 and AW149 programs, which will also determine an increase in employment levels compared to those currently present in the plant”.

THE labor unions they argue that “the signed agreement represents an important protection for all direct workers and for the workers of the related industries, as well as being a positive and important signal that allows, to the site and the territory, a technological and industrial opportunity that could determine further growth, integrating and completing the diversification process started with the agreement of 17 January 2022”.