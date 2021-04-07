Leonardo, PSG sports director, expressed himself in an interview with Sky Italia in which he gave news regarding the renewals of Mbappé and Neymar. Both were the two stars of the victory of the Parisian team at the Allianz Arena and he assured that “Soon we will talk about concrete things; we are also happy to talk about contractsBut today we just want to focus on the game against Bayern. Now we have to look at different things and we will come to a conclusion in no time. But the important thing is to focus on the Champions League. Donnarumma? We are in the Champions League, not in the transfer market. “

The Brazilian leader of the Parisian club was once again diffuse to a new question about the extension of Mbappé’s contract, which fulfills its commitment in 2022, and which seems to be dragging its feet in Paris, knowing that Real Madrid is targeting him For this summer; and of Neymar, whose extension until 2026 has been announced several times, but it is not yet official, and according to different information, he would have been paralyzed by the doubts of the Brazilian that Messi, with whom he wants to play next year, will finally land at PSG.



Leonardo was also very happy about PSG’s victory at the Allianz Arena, despite the dominance of Bayern, the reigning champions: “It was a great performance of the team in very difficult conditions, we changed half of the team that had played against Barcelona. We arrived in Germany and played with snow against a Bayern Munich that has not lost at home for two years. We are very happy with the team’s performance ”.