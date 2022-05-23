Leonardo, at the start of the new technical assistance center for commercial helicopters inaugurated in Paris

Leonardo today announced a further expansion of its helicopter support services in Europe with the inauguration of a new one technical assistance centerbased at theParis-Le Bourget Airport. The new center has already started operations in mid-April and will work in close coordination with the logistics center in Leonardo in Belgium, to support the growing helicopter fleet used for commercial and public utility tasks in France and Central Europe.

The new center has an area of 2000 m2 covered, including maintenance and repair hangars and offices, with the ability to service AW109, AW169 and AW139 models in service in Central Europe. In the future, the same services will also be extended to the AW189. The service center will provide support for the fleet of VIP / corporate helicopters which has achieved growing success in this part of Europe in recent years and continues to grow, with the addition of further services for operators as part of the activities related to the new Agusta VIP brand through a dedicated area.

I’m over 900 the VIP / corporate helicopters of Leonardo in service around the world today. More than 35% of these are based in Europe, the largest commercial helicopter market globally. With a market share exceeding the 45% in the last decade, Leonardo is a leader in the VIP / corporate twin-engine helicopter sector, for applications such as private transport, charter and government, thanks to the most modern and extensive range characterized by models with state-of-the-art avionics and navigation systems, the best performance, the highest safety and certification standards.

Starting from the consolidated characteristics of the Company in terms of design, technology, philosophy of services and values ​​in the field of executive transport, in October 2021 Leonardo presented the new brand Agusta in order to launch new initiatives in the reference market by keeping faith with its tradition made up of unique experience and excellence in the sector.

The inauguration of the new technical assistance center a Paris, an important area for civil and VIP helicopter operations, provides further proof of Leonardo’s commitment to the region and, more generally, to the enhancement of support services and territorial proximity. The introduction of more and more services will maximize the operational effectiveness and safety of the fleet for the benefit of operators, crews and communities. With over 90 service centers in more than 40 countries worldwide, Leonardo is committed to providing complete support and training services for the operators of its helicopters, guaranteeing increasing levels of safety, quality, mission effectiveness, cost control and sustainability, all elements at the basis of Be Tomorrow 2030 Strategic Plan by Leonardo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

