It seems that once again, the Argentine midfielder Leonardo Suarez He will leave Club América in search of more playing minutes and although he has played more than in his first stage, it is still insufficient for him and he wants to be a starter, but given the strong competition in the Águilas he would be tempted to leave Club América again. the institution although again, from the outset, it would be like a transfer.
And according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelnegotiations have begun between both teams for the footballer. However, the azulcrema board requested time to evaluate the possibility and will give a response to the Rayos in the coming days.
The player and representative agree with the possibility, since the coach Eduardo Fentanes that had to Suarez In the Comarca Lagunera they want him as a key piece of their squad, that would be the reason why the player would like to consider leaving and thus have more activity.
Los Rayos could be the player's third Mexican soccer club. At 27 years old, he has passed through América and Santos, arriving in Mexico at the beginning of 2020 from Spain. With the Eagles he has played 87 games, scored 12 goals and given 12 assists.
And during his time with the Torreón team he registered 33 games, where he scored eight goals and gave five assists. Before that he played in four more clubs between Argentina and Spain, he emerged from the Boca Juniors youth team and at a very young age he began experience in Spain with Villarreal and then went through Real Valladolid and Mallorca.
