The Argentine volente Leonardo Suarez He is living his second stage as a Club América player and it has definitely been a better journey than during his first stage, despite this it has not been perfect, since he has not managed to be an immovable starter, since in most cases his presence in the team as a starter is due to the absences of other azulcremas elements.
However, that does not mean that he is not a player who has not responded, because the reality is that the player has left better feelings than expected and managed to have more confidence than in his first step within the institution.
On the other hand, recently he has also been having some muscle problems and therefore would miss the last day of the regular phase, to try to be fully fit for the final phase.
After having experienced a first stage in Coapa and in the interim having passed through Santos Laguna, currently the player has been able to compare some things between both clubs and the demand and pressure is one of them.
Therefore, the soccer player wants to stay in the azulcrema team, because he knows what the team represents in the First Division of Mexican soccer and although he did well in the Comarca Lagunera, his desire is to stay in the capital.
In an interview with the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavipthe Albiceleste footballer expressed his feelings about wearing the colors of Mexico’s most successful team.
“I think it’s very good, I’m very happy, I enjoy being here. As I always say, the world of America, Coapa, everything is something very beautiful and I enjoy it a lot. As everyone knows, going to Santos that year made me realize I was on the team, that’s why I say I enjoy it a lot. I feel good, physically I feel good, mentally there is maturity; The truth is that Mexican soccer is very difficult and the fact that I came so young, having to get used to it was hard, but thank God I got used to it after learning about Mexican soccer. Now I feel good and very happy,” he mentioned.
Leo The contract with the Coapa team ends until December 2024, that is, there are still two more tournaments left, in addition to the remainder of the current one,
