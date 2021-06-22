So young, so sunny, but also so brave. Luciano Spinelli has decided to come out and confess to his followers that he is gay. The young man YouTuber decided to explain everything with a video, gorgeous, designed.

The video, really exciting, tells the story of the twenty-year-old who, as a child, has noticed try something different and to feel different from his schoolmates.

Fortunately, Luciano Spinelli has always been surrounded by love, but like many other boys, he was forced to hide his feelings for men. THE first tricks came in middle school, but immediately ignored. The story starts from much further away:

“For many it was unusual to see a child asking for the Little Mermaid DVD and a baby doll for Christmas rather than toy cars or a toy gun. And if for many it was bizarre, it was even more so my desire to dress up as a princess.“

The arrival of adolescence, of companions and friends, has made everything more complicated. But he decided to face it in solitude without revealing anything.

At school the first problems begin, because some words – spoken to such a young child – are frightening. I was afraid of being alone. During adolescence the first crushes arrive, the first loves … And it is in that period that I realized that I felt all those feelings towards a boy. Sometimes I felt an extreme need to shout out my feelings to the world, at other times I felt I didn’t want to.

The first to know were his parents who, fortunately, took the boy’s coming out very well and made him feel immediately at ease.

The first to know was my father I told him at dinner with his partner and my stepsister: it was all very nice, there was understanding and respect. Then I told my mother and her partner, she replied that she had already noticed and that there were no problems. […] then I told grandparents, uncles, friends: everyone took it well, finally I could be myself!