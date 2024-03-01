Leonardo's sprint on the stock exchange after good results

Leonardo goes up on the stock exchange. After the accounts published yesterday, Thursday 29 February, the Italian defense company led by the former minister Roberto Cingolani kicks off the rally on Piazza Affari with the stock just a hair's breadth from +4%. As mentioned, the higher-than-expected results announced yesterday also support the rise in shares. Leonardo recorded revenues of 15.3 billion euros in 2023.

Piazza Affari in positive

Positive start to the session for the stock market, in line with the rest of Europe. The index Ftse Mib scores +0.99% at 32,806 points. Business Square starts off on the right foot on a day marked by numerous macro data arriving in the euro zone, after yesterday confirmation came from the USA that inflation is slowing down, with the drop in the index Pce core.

The equally crucial data is on the calendar today of inflation in the Eurozonein addition to the indicators of Manufacturing SME, which also concern the main countries of the monetary union. Same data, inflation and PMI, also expected for Italy, in addition to the data on job market.

Overnight, contrasting data came from China, where the index for the manufacturing sector stood at 49.1 as forecast in February, below the threshold of 50, while the index for services rose from 50.7 to 51.4.

The rise of stands out on the price list Leonardo (+4.3%) which, after the announcements of recent days on new helicopter orders, is now taking advantage of the better-than-expected 2023 accounts. The accounting effect also continues for Saipem which marks a +4.4% after yesterday's jump. More good increases for Iveco, Post office, StmWhile Tim recovers with +1.1%. Positive trend for banks with Understanding +0.8%, Bper +1.7%, Mount Paschi +2.2%, Bpm +1.3%. In the energy up Is in the, Hera, Snam, Italgas. Discounts for Diasorin And Tenaris.

Stable spread

Stable opening for it spread between BTPs and Bunds, which confirms the 142 points scored yesterday at the end. The ten-year yield stands at 3.882%, against the previous 3.84%.