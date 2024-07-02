Leonardo-Rheinmetall, the details of the agreement on armored vehicles for the Italian Army

Italy is about to strengthen its armaments. The definitive agreement between Leonardo and the German giant Rhine metal for a commission from 20 billion which foresees the construction of 10 years 280 tanks And 1000 Lighter Tracked Vehicles. It is – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – an alliance in land armaments. The agreement under discussion has as its linchpin the creation of a joint venture Italian-German parity, for manage future production contracts of new heavy tanks (Mbt) and new armoured infantry vehicles (Aifv) for the Italian Army, which must renew the ancient fleet of Ariete and Dardo. An industrial collaboration, the joint venture would not have any industrial plant inputs, but would manage the Defense contracts, so the work would be transferred to the companies. Rheinmetall has more advanced products than the former Finmeccanica. The Germans are developing the tank Panther and in tracked armored vehicles they have already produced the Lynxpurchased from Hungary.

To obtain the rich Italian commission, – continues Il Sole – Rhine metal would agree to do participate Leonardo in a significant way to the production of these “Italianized” vehicles, in particular for the electronics and the turrets of the tank, so there would be work for the Italian industry. After the arrival of the CEO Roberto Cingolanion May 9, 2023, together with the co-general manager Lorenzo Mariani, the project to sell a share of Oto Melara to Kndswhile an alliance with this group has been confirmed to build MBT tanks for the Army (contract worth approximately 8 billion) and identify a Italian participation in the future European Mgcs.

The Italian group had a plan B is already readythe replacement of the failed alliance with another German giant. According to authoritative sources, Rhine metal is available to give space to Leonardo in tank production Panther (or similar), being in the development phase the work lots have not yet been assigned to all the suppliers. And also for the Lynx the Germans would entrust Leonardo with a significant share of work.