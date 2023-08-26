tension in ‘At the bottom there is room’! The Peruvian series does not stop surprising all its fans and this time, it seems, it will turn from an original character. Francesca, after receiving the first message from Claudia Plains from jail, he was left with the question of knowing who his accomplice is in his plan to ruin his life. After the second message received that they left it under his pillow, Peter was the one who sensed that they had an infiltrator in the Maldini house, it was thought at the time that it was July, but it was not.

In yesterday’s episode, “Noni” received a gift that Peter took you to his office, it was the third message that Claudia Llanos left him in just two days, so Francesca He decided to call Dr. Ronald Cross to ask him about a relative who was very close to the ‘Shark Gaze’ and who had already infiltrated the Maldini family at the time.

This is how Leonardo Llanos appeared in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

In the conversation that Francesca has with her lawyer, she asks her a specific question, she wanted to know what happened to Leonardo Llanos, to which Ronald Cross replied that he was released from prison seven years ago. At that moment, the Maldini matriarch will begin to suspect Claudia’s brother, since he was once her accomplice when Isabella was killed in the eighth season of the most successful Peruvian series on América TV.

This is how Leonardo Llanos appeared for now, a character played by Marcos Zunino, who appeared in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ until the eighth season. Many thought that Koky is the one who would be Claudia’s assistant in the plan to destroy Francesca, but now, with the appointment of her brother, everything has remained intriguing to find out what will happen in Las Nuevas Lomas.

Claudia revealed that Leonardo is her brother

