Leonardo accelerates in the Canadian market: a new agreement has been signed to modernize the “Cormorant” helicopter fleet

The big from the defence Italian takes another slice of american market: Canada’s Department of National Defense has awarded a Leonardothrough its UK Ltd subsidiary – Yeovil, un contract worth 1 billion Canadian dollars, i.e 690 million of Euro. The agreement is included in the modernization and expansion program of the helicopter fleet AW101/CH-149 SAR, Search and Rescue, more generally known as “Cormorant”.

At thirteen Cormorant dedicated to search and rescue currently in service and undergoing modernization, a further three units are added, expanding the fleet to a total of 16 aircraft. This contract, informs a statement, will enhance the performance of helicopter systems and technologies, ensure compliance with the latest and future airspace regulations, will extend the fleet’s operations to 2042 and beyond and will allow the return of the Cormorant helicopters to the main operating base in Trenton. Most of the activities of the modernization program will be carried out in Canada, mainly at IMPs.

The modernization program will bring Canada’s fleet of AW101/CH-149 SAR “Cormorant” helicopters to the highest standards of operational capability. The program will include: latest generation avionics, a new digital cockpit, more powerful engines, wireless communications in the cabin, the latest standard of sensors for search and rescue including an electro-optical system and one for locating mobile phones. These capabilities will allow to reduce the time needed for the search and increase the rescue capacity.

“We are proud to be leading, together with the partners of Team Cormorant, the modernization of the fleet of AW101/CH149 SAR “Cormorant” helicopters, as announced by the Canadian government. The Cormorant is the ideal helicopter for the Canadian governmentcapable of meeting the requirements of its Armed Forces, with important returns for Canadian industry and the best economic benefits for citizens”, said Alessandro Profumochief executive officer of the defense giant on the sidelines of the announcement.

“The fleet of AW101/CH-149 “Cormorant” helicopters will supply the Canadian Air Force robust and technologically advanced search and rescue capabilities, to operate in all weather conditions throughout Canada, he commented in turn Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters. “The modernization program, through Team Cormorant, will reduce the cost of operating the fleet while further increasing its reliability, capabilities and safety, for the benefit of Canadian citizens,” he concluded. Cutillo. On the Stock Exchange list, after the announcement of the contract in Canada, Leonardo stands out with a +1%.

