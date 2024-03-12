Leonardo: -25.4% profit to 695 million in 2023, +3.9% revenues

Leonardo rushes to the stock market after the presentation of the industrial plan. A few minutes after the start of trading, the stock advanced by 6.25% to 21.09 euros per share. Leonardo archives 2023 with a net profit at 695 milliondown -25.4% on 2022, the figure of which reflected the capital gain realized from the disposals of Leonardo DRSI's Global Enterprise Solutions and Advanced Acoustic Concepts businesses. Revenues are growing by 3.9% (4.1% compared to the Proforma data), thanks also to the significant recovery of Aerostructures (+34%) and the performance of Defense and Security Electronics and Helicopters. The growth in revenues is accompanied by a EBITA growth of 5.8% (6.1% compared to the Proforma data).

For 2024 Leonardo “confirms the sustainable growth path accompanied by increased profitability and cash generation, in a context characterized by high demand for defense and security”. In detail, the group estimates revenues of approximately 16.8 billion, up compared to 2023 thanks to the contribution of new orders and the development of activities in the portfolio which has reached the record value of approximately 40 billion. Furthermore, increasing profitability, with Ebita of approximately 1.44 billion, “supported by the growth in volumes and the confirmation of excellent levels of industrial profitability in the main business areas”. The forecast also reflects the progressive recovery of the Aerostructures business while bearing in mind the difficulties in the manufacturing segment of satellites for commercial telecommunications through the subsidiary Tas.

Leonardo: 2024-28 plan underway, orders 105 billion, +4% per year, cumulative revenues 95 billion

Leonardo's Board of Directors, under the chairmanship of Stefano Pontecorvo, unanimously approved the Industrial Plan 2024-2028. Leonardo presents the details of the 2024-2028 Business Plan to the financial community today, including the 2024 Guidance and medium-term targets. This will be achieved through massive digitalisation and rationalization of products and services, efficiency and cost reduction initiatives at Group level – with a gross savings target of €1.8 billion over the plan – and inorganic growth.

In detail, the plan indicates total orders of 105 billion. Order Growth is anchored on the portfolio of products and solutions that respond to evolving customer needs in a favorable market environment underlying the growth in domestic and export orders. No specific focus on a single country/customer. Book to bill is expected to be significantly greater than 1, order book growing from €40 billion to €50 billion at the end of the Plan.

Cumulative revenues are indicated at 95 billion. The estimated CAGR is 6% thanks to the processing of the order backlog and new orders with balanced growth between businesses with a synergistic effect between platforms and sensors/systems operating in a multi-domain context. Profitability growing at a rate equal to 2 times revenue growth. Operating leverage, rigorous program management and an efficiency plan at Group level support the objective of 10% margins in 2026 and 11.5% in 2028. The plan focuses on an advanced technological offer and refocusing of portfolio with consequent increase in project profitability.

For the focf, cash flows are expected to double due to EBITA growth, while investing in key programs that represent the future product portfolio (e.g. AW609, AW09, trainers, sensors and advanced systems) and enhancing digital capabilities and the infrastructures. Leonardo ensures its full commitment to preserving the Investment Grade rating by credit rating agencies. Land M&A operations will be in line with a prudent financial strategy. 5 billion in cash generation is expected over the 5 years of the Plan.

“The Industrial Plan defined the strategy to unlock the growth potential of Leonardo's business, leading the Group to achieve strong top-line growth, double-digit profitability by 2026 and double FOCF by the end of the Plan. This objective will be achieved through massive digitalisation and rationalization of products and services, efficiency and cost reduction initiatives at Group level – targeting €1.8 billion in gross savings over the plan horizon – and inorganic growth.” He declares it Roberto CingolaniCEO and GM of Leonardo

“The global geopolitical scenario imposes – he underlines – a new paradigm of Global Security, where we want to play a proactive role in the evolution of the European defense industry”.

Leonardo: proposed doubling of 2023 dividend to 0.28 euro per share

Leonardo's board of directors has decided to propose to the shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend doubled to 0.28 euros based on the profit for the 2023 financial year, gross of any legal withholdings. This dividend would be paid starting from 26 June 2024, with the 'ex-dividend date' of coupon number 14 coinciding with 24 June 2024 and the 'record date' coinciding with 25 June 2024. This is what the group has announced.