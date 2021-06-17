River announced that Leonardo Ponzio has myocarditis and the captain will not be able to travel to Orlando for what was to be his last preseason as a professional player. The results were diagnosed in the studies carried out after contracting coronavirus and now he will have to stay in Argentina without being able to do physical activity.
Covid-19 hit the Millionaire very hard and goes beyond sports. The anecdote will remain that Gallardo’s team had to play with Enzo Pérez in the goal for the Copa Libertadores, but unfortunately there were sequels for several of the players.
Paulo Díaz had already been diagnosed with myocarditis and now Ponzio joins, that at 39 he is in the final stretch of his career. The idea was for the player to retire in December and now we will have to wait for their evolution.
Controversy over the tweet of the Chilean team that angered all Argentines on social networks
Controversy over the tweet of the Chilean team that angered all Argentines on social networks
Uruguay’s possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
Uruguay’s possible XI to face Argentina for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
River shared the news in a statement on social networks and the player received a lot of support from the fans. Now You will have to rest for 15/20 days and then you will have to do studies again. It is clear that at this time the most important thing is the health of the person and football is in the background. Force, Leo!
Leave a Reply