“We will see how we are doing in June or December, but this year may be the last as a player. I don’t think it will be past December. I really enjoyed it and everything has an ending. You have to know when. I think this will be my last year”, Were the words of Leonardo Ponzio. And the River world was paralyzed.

It is that there is news that is expected, that is announced and that it is only a matter of time before they happen. But when they do happen, the blow is inevitable. This is how the fans of the Millionaire after listening to the eternal captain of the most brilliant cycle in the club’s history. That has not yet retired, but he already set a deadline for his long career. And it’s a matter of the moment …

“I do not have anything to hide. If we are good in the Cup, I would love to continue. Nor do I want to be a pebble on the road for other kids. You put kilometers on your legs and you are not in a club where you can do the plank, “said the Lion. Thus, it was clear. It all depends on the Copa Libertadores and how River advances. Retirement may come within four months or at the end of this year.

Leonardo Ponzio has 14 titles in his two stages at River Plate. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

And of course, the 39-year-old midfielder wants to retire with another final under his belt, which could be the fourth for Libertadores with the Band. But something is clear, he will not reach 40 years as a professional player, since he will fulfill them on January 29. And the date of goodbye is set.

One thing he spoke to Marcelo Gallardo is that, before going back to the ring, he will have to spend time in his field in Santa Fé, eat roasts, work soybeans, corn and wheat and dress as a gaucho, as he likes. And once you get bored of that time of relax between so much nature return to River with another role. In this sense, the player with the most presences in the cycle of Doll anticipated for the first time what could be a future working in the Technical Secretariat of CARP alongside Francescoli (if the Uruguayan continues once D’Onofrio finishes his term). A position that River already offered at the time to Fernando Cavenaghi (who rejected the invitation because he preferred to dedicate himself to representation) and that now he will surely propose to the Lion once you end your tour.

“They told me that first I have to get bored for a while. And then try to find a place where it can be useful. I’m trying to prepare: I look down a lot, how the players are formed, how they come to River from other institutions. It catches my attention because I lived it: it takes you six months or a year to adapt to the club, you are on everyone’s lips. I’d like to head that way. See the place where I can watch footballers for River’s palate. As manager or coordinator? Yes. I would love to be able to help from there. I am excited and I like it“Ponzio blanked in his talk with Radio La Red. And he gave his opinion about Monchi, sports director of Sevilla of Spain:” I really like his work. Then there are people who have their position and I would like to help them with what is being done. If I can help, better ”, he asserted.

Leonardo Ponzio is already thinking about his future. Photo: Instagram.

River’s winningest player in the modern era, with 14 titles between his two spells in Núñez, has things pretty clear. And everything is a matter of time. But his future will be confirmed over the course of these months and, of course, depends on the results of the Libertadores. Nevertheless, there is one thing that is certain: he does not project himself as a coach, at least in the short term.

“I don’t see myself as a coach. Everyone is hoping that the one after Gallardo is a Ponzio or a Maidana and it is not that you change coach for coach. Marcelo prepared before. We have to prepare. It is not that tomorrow I put on the suit, and send here, there. After six months maybe the bug bites me and there I will prepare: today I do not have my idea of ​​the game, “said the midfielder.

Thus, even though his name has appeared as the successor of Marcelo Gallardo, due to his ancestry in this cycle, his continuity in the Millo it will not be given from that place. But who knows, maybe it’s from the Technical Secretariat. Apparently there will be Lion for a while in Núñez …

