Leonardo Ponzio publicly announced that 2021 will be his last as a footballer. “We are going to see how we are in June or December, but this may be my last year as a player. I don’t think it will be past December. I really enjoyed it and everything has an ending. You have to know when to stop, “he said in an interview on La Red radio. And then he confirmed that” I think this year will be my last in football.

The River midfielder, who has been at the club for nine uninterrupted years (this is his second stage; the first was between 2007 and 2008), his contract expires in June. And if you decide to continue for six more years there will be no problem: the leadership will automatically renew you until the end of the year.

With 14 titles on his back, Ponzio is one of the most winning players in River’s history.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT