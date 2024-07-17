Leonardo: Grottaglie deal falls through but agreement still possible

It faded away in the last few hours, after a long negotiation between the unions and the company, the agreement between Leonardo and the unions to manage the crisis at the Grottaglie plant (Taranto) where a thousand people work. However, it is not a definitive break. There is a clearing up and the parties will meet again shortly in Rome, at the headquarters of Unindustria, to close the agreement that has not been possible so far, as reported by Agi, because Leonardo, despite having assured that it will no longer stop the plant for four monthstemporarily interrupting production activities as initially announced, did not provide the metalworkers’ unions with detailed information about the two new helicopter programmes, AW101 and AW609.

Programs intended on the one hand to compensate for Boeing’s lower demand for fuselages for the 787 and on the other to open up new job opportunities for the Grottaglie plant by going beyond the single-customer relationship with the American company. The Grottaglie site does not stop completely, but reduces activity by working with one shift and resorting to rotational redundancy payments. According to union sources, the plant will probably operate at 50 percent capacity until the end of the year. On the programs relating to the AW101 and the AW609 – the first is a helicopter, the second a tiltrotor, that is, an aircraft that is both a helicopter and an airplane -, Leonardo, according to the unions, has not clarified when the two programs will start in Grottaglie, what development they will have and the employment impact. There is talk of 250 people for the tiltrotor. In Grottaglie, in particular, some primary assemblies for the two vehicles would be carried out, while for the AW609 the Italian final assembly line will also be built later (there is currently one in the USA). These activities would be alongside the continuity of production for the fuselages for Boeing’s 787.

The trade unions Fim, Fiom and Uilm say, with regard to the negotiations, that “significant progress was made, effectively avoiding the total shutdown of the site, which had already been announced by the company in previous meetings. In fact, following our requests and the initiatives implemented, there will be a reduction in production, guaranteeing a single work shift. We believe this is an important step forward to protect direct workers but especially those in related industries”. “However – the unions claim – significant gaps remain with respect to the diversification path. We believe it is necessary to substantiate it in the numbers relating to investments and timing of entry of workers to compensate for the empty work. At the moment, these distances have not allowed us to reach the signature of a framework agreement. The parties will update in the coming days”.