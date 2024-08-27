Italian Cinema, Back to Dreaming in Hollywood Style: The Agreement Between Lmdv Capital and Leone Film Group

The anticipation for the big announcementthis evening on the occasion of the pre-exhibition party at Venicethe entry of will be made official Lmdv Capital in Leone Film Groupan agreement between two Italian excellences to relaunch our cinema Hollywood. A very ambitious project. This is how – reports Il Messaggero – the great alliance of Italian cinema. Leonardo Maria Of the Old Manson of the founder of Luxottica and also heir to the empire, has announced his investment, he will enter Leone Film Group with the 13.78% of the shares. For Del Vecchio this is the first investment in the Italian audiovisual sector, a sector that continues the great tradition of Italian cinematography and can boast creative, technological and professional skills of the highest level to grow on the international market. “Leone Film Group is a name that honors Italian culture in the world. We are very proud to be able to bond to a Group that preserves and renews a family tradition so prestigious at an international level”, declared the heir of the founder of Luxottica.

“The aim of the agreement, in full harmony with our corporate philosophyis to support the strengthening of an Italian excellence by promoting the success of Made in Italy on the main international markets. We are convinced that we can actively contribute to the continuous development of an important reality such as Leone Film Group by offering our contribution to the development of a strategic industry for the economythe image and the creative wealth of our country”. Raffaella and Andrea Leone also rejoice, together, will remain the majority shareholders of the Group. “We are truly happy and honored to announce the entry of LMDV Capital into Leone Film Group”, stated Andrea Leone. “The partnership with LMDV Capital marks a new, significant step forward for the Group accelerating the common goal of consolidation and growth in such a fundamental sector”.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio guest at the Piazza, 7th edition of the Business kermesse

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchioyoungest son of the owner of Luxottica who passed away on June 22nd two years ago, will tell on stage about Ceglie Messapica its many activities. Its presence is expected for the August 31st next.