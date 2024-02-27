DigitalPlatforms, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio acquires 5.31%

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio bets big on tech. The scion of the founder of EssilorLuxotticathrough DP Holdingthe family office created in December by Lmdv Capital (personal holding of financial investments), acquired 5.31% of DigitalPlatforms.

The group, founded by Claudio Contini in 2018, its mission is to provide end-to-end solutions at internet of things technologies (you and I cyber to defenseto the public administration and to the main companies that manage critical infrastructures in the energy/utilities, transport and telecommunications sectors.

As he writes Milan Finance, DP Holding took over a stake with a nominal value of over one million euros as part of a recent capital increase of over 2 million in the company.

The group Dp it is currently made up of nine companies and employs 460 resources, including engineers, programmers, IT consultants, laboratory technicians, researchers, operating from 13 offices or factories all based in Italy. In possession of the main security authorizations, Dp collaborates with all the major integrators and suppliers of Italian Defense platforms, is a federated company of Aiad (Italian Association of Defense Companies), and is also a vendor certified to the Council of Europe and NATO.

The company, recently transformed into a benefit company and of which the Luxembourg company Lacambre sicav (of Contini himself and other managers) is the main shareholder, as reported Milan Financein 2022 it achieved a turnover of approximately 70 million with an ebitda of 8.5 million.

Who is Claudio Contini

After obtaining a degree in Electronic Engineering from La Sapienza University of Rome and a Master's degree in Engineering and Economics from Stanford University, I held the role of President and CEO of TI Digital Solutionswithin the group Telecom Italiafrom 2013 to 2016. The company was created in June 2013 with the aim of driving the digital transformation initiatives of our B2B clients, their industries and their end customers (B2B2C), providing complete solutions from the beginning in the end.

His career began in 1989 at Sipthe Italian public telecommunications company, where I contributed to the initial development of the Italian branch of Bt. Subsequently, he entered TIM taking on increasing responsibilities up to covering the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing of the business division.