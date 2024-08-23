Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the youngest son of the owner of Luxottica, will be a guest of La Piazza

A name of “weight” is added to an already rather rich parterre that will be able to count on several ministers, entrepreneurs, protagonists of the economic world, culture and justice. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchioyoungest son of the owner of Luxottica who passed away on June 22nd two years ago, will tell on stage about Ceglie Messapica its many activities.

His investment fund, Lmdv Capitalbut also the roles in Luxottica (he is president of Ray Ban world) in addition to initiatives in the great world of innovation and charity. Born in 1995, Del Vecchio is today one of the most active entrepreneurs in the Italian economic panorama. His presence is expected for the August 31st next.