Lmdv Capital takes a share of Leone Film Group into its pocket

The Family Office of Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio announces its first investment in the field of audiovisual production. “Strategic sector for the Made in Italy economy that we want to strengthen in Italy and abroad”.

With 13.78% of the shares, LMDV Capital Srl. has entered the share capital of Leone Film Group SpA, one of the most important independent Italian companies active in the production and distribution of audiovisual products.

For the Family Office of Leonardo Maria del Vecchio this is the first investment in the Italian audiovisual sector, a sector that continues the great tradition of Italian cinema and can boast creative, technological and professional skills of the highest level to grow on the international market.

“Leone Film Group it is a name that honors Italian culture in the world. We are very proud to be able to link ourselves to a Group that preserves and renews such a prestigious family tradition on an international level – declared Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio –. The objective of the agreement, in full harmony with our corporate philosophy, is to support the strengthening of Italian excellence by promoting the success of Made in Italy on main international markets. We are convinced that we can actively contribute to the continuous development of an important reality like Leone Film Group by offering our contribution to the development of a strategic industry for the economy, image and creative wealth of our country”.

Satisfaction also expressed by Raffaella And Andrea Leone who, together, will remain the majority shareholders of the Group. “We are truly happy and honored to announce the entry of LMDV Capital Srl in Leone Film Group – stated Andrea Leone –. The partnership with LMDV Capital marks a new, significant step forward for the Group, accelerating the common goal of consolidation and growth in such a fundamental sector”.

Mediobanca Financial Credit Bank SpA, in the function of ECM Advisory attended LMDV Capital Srl. in the structuring and execution activities of the operation.