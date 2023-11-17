It was 1989 and his first year as an Economics student at UNAM. Leonardo Lomelí stood without any paper in his hand in front of an auditorium full of students and teachers and there he explained with exact information why he should be chosen as the university representative of his class. “Since then, I have seen him do that all these years,” remembers his friend and fellow economist Ciro Murayama, “he has a prodigious memory and an incredible capacity for analysis: Leonardo is going to present a book, he reads it once and comes to presentation, just fold your hands and start.” Lomelí, who has been Enrique Graue’s general secretary and right-hand man for the last eight years, takes office this Friday and replaces him as rector of the UNAM, after a lifetime with a chosen loyalty: his university.

Those who know him say that Lomelí (Mexico City, 53 years old) is a “university creature.” Son of Doña Clarita, an art teacher at the UNAM high school, he grew up with the university as a playground. He crossed the city every day, from Coyoacán, to attend high school 9, in Lindavista, where his mother taught and he received them. He entered the Faculty of Economics and stood out quickly. The prestigious professor José Ayala chose him as his favorite student and he was the one who introduced him to who would become one of his great teachers, Rolando Cordera. “He is a very easy-going person. Pepe brought us together to eat and talk, and he turned out to be a very special guy, not only very bright, but cultured and prepared, with that vocation that was already displayed by political economy and history. I confess that he attracted attention even then,” the renowned doctor in Economics, who appointed him as his assistant, tells EL PAÍS.

During those university years, Lomelí participated in the National Association of Economics Students, an organization that emerged to vindicate the position of public school students under the presidency of the economist Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who is also an economist. Between presentations by a Paul Krugman who was heading towards stardom and the Nobel Prize winner Marco Modigliani, Lomelí was elected president of the association. “It was a clear sign that he liked to assume positions of leadership and student representation, a reflection of his interest in public and academic life,” says Gerardo Esquivel, who was deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico and Lomelí’s colleague.

Regarding that, Murayama adds: “He was not the typical student leader, he was not an athlete, he did not have long hair, he was not an agitator, he was a studious man who spoke very slowly, but who was well recognized for his intellectual capacity among the students. . He was already an outstanding leader, he always was.”

Leonardo Lomelí, economist and Doctor in History, in his office in Ciudad Universitaria on October 23, 2023. AggI Garduño

A university wedding

A year before finishing Economics, Lomelí also began studying History. It is in that specialty where he chooses to do his master’s degree and his doctorate, both aimed at studying the economic policy of Mexico, one of his main fields of research. “I think that is what he likes the most: how the economic policy of the Revolution, of reconstruction, of the 19th century was, it has done very good things,” says Cordera, with whom he has written four books. Lomelí has ​​six others alone and nine in collaboration. The first, focused on the history of Puebla, was written just two years after finishing his second degree, the last, State, economy and society in post-revolutionary Mexicopresents it next week at the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

It was his passion for history and economics that led him to join Cordera in a cafe with the renowned historian Álvaro Matute, in the middle of the university strike in 2000. It was what allowed him to explain to his Economics classmates, just before get into the cantinas, why this church in the historic center of Mexico City is here and that palace in Puebla, there. It is that “enviable combination” that has led him, according to his mentor, to have “the reflexes and strengths, also the patience to deal with that big and uneven thing that is the UNAM.” In an interview with this newspaper, a week before being elected rector, Lomelí vindicated both: “My training as an economist gives me the possibility of understanding what the challenges of the present are and my training as a historian makes me know the background of the university, because it is important to know where we come from to better project where we want to go.”

Lomelí never wanted to leave UNAM. Murayama says that her wedding seemed like “a big college get-together.” There were those from Chemistry and those from Philosophy, those from Economics and History. “He was always a person surrounded by many people, from very different disciplines. He was not the student who locked himself in the library, he was a very reader and very cultured, but a very participant in university life,” says the economist, who points out: “He was not a leader of the masses, what distinguished him was the charisma of serene intelligence. That made him very attractive to many colleagues.”

It is his knowledge of history, but also of the cinema of the golden age. These are the appointments to Cantinflas and Sara García, to The forgotten by Luis Buñuel. “You’re talking to him and he always refers to some dialogue from some old movie, he’s a man with a sharp sense of humor,” says Murayama. “He is a very lovable being,” Lorenzo Córdova, former president of the INE, also points out, “with impressive seriousness, but that does not take away his sense of humor. He is a family man, an extraordinary father. For our generation, he is a strange man of culture.” In that sense, Murayama points out: “Leonardo was one of the wise men of my generation.”

In 2010, at the age of 40, he ran to be director of the intense Faculty of Economics against two other professors who were 20 years older than him. That was his big leap. He got it and was re-elected. In 2015 he sought to be rector, in the same election as Enrique Graue, he lost and became general secretary. In these eight years is where, he says, he has finally met the university, where he has dealt with the real problems of a small country of 400,000 people, among university students, professors, researchers and administrative staff. Becoming rector now seemed the natural path.

Leonardo Lomelí offered a message after being appointed as the new rector of UNAM by the Governing Board, at the UNAM Rectory. DARKQUARTERS

The last election

This year was the fourth time that Lomelí appeared before the Government Board. His interview was “wonderful,” according to a member of this board, “he answered absolutely everything, he has a very complete diagnosis of what is happening at the university, not only does he make a diagnosis, he also shows the solutions.” “He is a man who listens a lot, who reflects and answers”, “he has absolute serenity, but he is firm”, “when he was director of the faculty he never had a strike, he did many things, efficiency was greater”, are some of the phrases about the economist. However, the competition was strong. The Secretary of Institutional Development, Patricia Dávila, was the other big bet for a university that has never had a female rector. The board did not reach an agreement on Tuesday, nor on Wednesday. Meeting every day from 10 in the morning until seven in the evening, the elevator operator in the Rectory tower knew that Thursday was the day. They all came very dressed up.

Lomelí needed 10 of the board’s 15 votes. He got them after several rounds and very tight positions. The Board happily received, hours after electing him, the news that it had chosen Dávila as its general secretary. “The university has never had a general secretary either,” says this same source, who believes that they are going to be “the dynamic duo of the university: they are going to do important things.”

The new rector inherits a problematic relationship that he already knows: that of the president. López Obrador’s criticism of Lomelí did not take long to arrive: “This new rector is from the group that has dominated the Economy, who never opposed the neoliberal economic policy that predominated for 36 years.” “There the president is wrong,” says Gerardo Esquivel, who recalls that the New Development Course Group, in which he participated in 2008 with Lomelí and Murayama and many former Government secretaries, “emerged precisely against neoliberal positions.” In the rooms of the university council, on the ground floor of the UNAM Rectory tower, with coffee, juice and papaya, a group of economists warned, before they arrived, of the havoc that the great financial crisis was going to cause. global.

Those who know him do not believe that the president’s accusations will affect Lomelí. “He is a man who knows how to argue, but with great prudence and tolerance; In the times we live in and those to come, someone who knows how to argue without panicking, or in a confrontational logic, is very valuable,” says Córdova, who defines him as “a man of enormous prudence, even in dealing with ”. Lomelí told EL PAÍS that it seemed to him that the tension with López Obrador was more media than practical and that, despite his diatribes, the president had not reduced the federal budget on which UNAM lives.

Murayama remembers that one of the last times that López Obrador visited UNAM was due to an invitation from the then director of the Faculty of Economics to present one of his books. “Leonardo invited him as an opening dialogue, without ever giving in. He is a man who can dialogue with all political forces, with equidistance, in such a politically turbulent Mexico. He does not avoid any issue, not even criticism, he does it calmly: with intelligence and conviction.”

All the people consulted recognize the strong profiles that were presented to the rectory this year. Among all the programs, the attributes and strengths of the faculty directors, coordinators and senior officials who wanted to replace Graue, Lomelí represents a life by and for the university. Murayama says: “I remember him in 1990 going up to the third floor of the faculty, loaded with books, always wearing a sweater, with sweat running down his forehead, and 30 years later when he was already general secretary, going up to that same third floor, now to teach class, now in a suit and tie, but still loaded with books and with sweat on his forehead. It’s the same: just a few years later.”

