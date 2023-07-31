The agents of the Milan Flying Squad have acquired the complete video of the evening of last May 18 which took place at the Apophis, the disco where Leonardo La Russa – son of the president of the Senate – allegedly met and the 22-year-old who accuses him of sexual assault.

The girl told the investigators that she woke up the next day in a disco at La Russa’s house. She would find herself naked and in her bed. When she asked for explanations, the boy allegedly told her that she had had sexual relations with him and with her friend DJ Tommaso Gilardoni, also under investigation.

According to reports from La Repubblica, the goal of the investigators is to locate all the participants inside the club. There would therefore be no intention of finding images showing someone pouring drugs into the 22-year-old’s drink: at the moment, in fact, it would seem to be only a suspicion of the girl’s friend. No confirmations were found.

Meanwhile, today (Monday 31 July 2023), the forensic copying operation of La Russa junior’s mobile phone began. During the proceedings, technical consultants were also present who were appointed by the defense attorneys. The copy will be made by searching for some keywords. The sim, registered in the name of the father’s law firm and therefore covered by constitutional guarantees, has not been acquired, nor any material that can be reported to the president of the Senate.