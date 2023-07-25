Protagonists and industry experts from all over the world gathered to explore and discover the future of the Italian gaming industry during L>I Days in Spoleto. Activities immersed in the evocative landscapes of the green lung of Italy accompanied the conferences and the world preview presentation of Simon The Sorcerer Origins, the prequel to the video game saga that saw the light in 1993, in an atmosphere that made the birth of ideas and collaborations possible. Proposed by Leonardo Interactive, the new made in Italy videogame hub responds to a trend of exponential growth. “There are many Italian independent development studies that have been having excellent results all over the world for years, those of Leonardo Production with Dry Drowing and Shattered Heaven are the confirmation. To make a system between companies, institutions and trade associations to have a clear and common direction will be the key to future successful successes. The expected arrival of Daymare 1994: Sandcastle and the great return of Simon The Sorcerer Nesoma try again “, reads the official note that announces the project.

The annual report of IIDEA, the trade association of the Italian video game industry, attests to the definitive transition from a reality made up of start-ups to one of small and medium-sized enterprises: the number of employees has grown by 50% in two years, reaching 2,400 professionals in the production of video games, while the turnover generated in 2022 is between 130 and 150 million euros, an increase of 30% compared to the previous year, which bodes well for the future. Leonardo Francesco Caltagirone – CEO of Leonardo Interactive, starts a think tank that brings together protagonists and experts in the sector and which aims to become the annual appointment of the Italian gaming hub: “We have a common goal, to consolidate and promote the video game industry in Italy. And to do this, it is necessary that developers, artists, studios and all those involved in the production of video games can collaborate, learn and thrive, to become a point of reference when it comes to innovation, creativity and excellence in the global gaming sector. We therefore need a home for all those who love video games and want to be an active part of it, a place where ideas are transformed into reality, a fixed appointment where inspiration is cultivated and talents valued. Let’s take the first step to contribute all together to position Italy as an important hub for the video game industry at an international level”.

Among the guests Luigi Simonetti – CEO of the Italian Commodore Industries – who confirms: “Building a system and collaborating is essential to say the least, organizing workshops, conferences and courses to stimulate the training and development of the skills necessary to create high quality video games is the starting point for getting serious and being competitive. Added to this is also a necessary and constant interaction between Italian and international realities, favoring cultural and professional exchanges that enrich our industry and pave the way for a new generation of developers”. Carlo Bianchi – COO of Leonardo Productions also spoke: “Italy has great potential in the video game sector, with a rich cultural history, a unique artistic heritage and an ever-growing creative industry. We must enhance and promote the Italian identity also through video games, creating new gaming experiences appreciated all over the world”. Finally, Davide Mancini – Developer Relations Manager of IIDEA echoed: “the Italian video game industry is still small, but it is experiencing a phase of growth with significant development opportunities, in a highly competitive international market scenario. National production, naturally devoted to exports, has all the credentials to become a new frontier of Made in Italy, cultural, creative and digital”.