Leonardo Garciaactor’s son andres garciastar of films such as ‘Pedro Navaja’, has come raising the tone of his statements about Daisy Portillohis father’s wife and, in particular, against his son, Andres Lopez Portillo.

In an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Leonardo was clear about the situation that Andrés is going through.

“(Margarita takes care of him) sometimes yes and sometimes no, they fight and then they stop seeing each other, then she talks to my mom and she talks to me so we can go see him and it’s all out. And then when he leaves with her all of a sudden he transforms and it’s like he’s against us. What would you do if your dad asks you for help? Well, you go and help him, his character is strong, we know, he is explosive, but he is my dad and somehow you have to understand him and we are there for what can be helped, ”said the actor’s son.

After these statements, he spoke about a luxurious mansion that was owned by the actor, Located in the Ajusco area in CDMX.

“Exactly five months ago, more or less, my girlfriend and I went to see him and he told me that Andrés López Portillo had already sold “El castillo”, Margarita’s son.”

Leonardo did not question his father’s intention to sell his properties, but, if he indicated to Margarita’s son that he had not paid his father the corresponding amount for the sale of the property.

“I don’t know what negotiations they’ve done and everything, but if your dad is telling you that does not answer the phonewho has already sold ‘The Castle’ and doesn’t know what to do, then I say ‘OK, because Mr. Andrés García is with little tweezers, because one day he is very loving, and another day he wants to shoot you down,’ so we accept it that way, that’s how it is and that’s how we want it”, said the 48-year-old also actor.