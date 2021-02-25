After this Wednesday the former business partner of Cristina Kirchner, Lázaro Báez, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the crime of money laundering in the case known as Ruta del Dinero K, Leonardo Fariña confirmed that the businessman “was the figurehead of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner “.

“Lázaro was the front man of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. I told the truth and always stayed out of it. It is procedurally impossible for Báez to repent, “remarked the only defendant collaborating in the case, who received a five-year prison sentence, with a reduction of three years for his collaboration as repentant.

“I think it was an excellent failure. When one has to analyze a ruling in a criminal trial, the question of the penalty represents the measure of the judges with respect to the responsibility of the act that one is accused. Obviously, from a personal point of view, I am going to appeal the proportionality of the sentence, but taking the accessory issue of the number itself, it was shown that the judges act according to the law, “he remarked in dialogue with + Voces, broadcast by LN +.

“The ruling represents for me the closing of a stage, because when I started to declare as a collaborating accused, I told the truth and I always stayed in it. In between many things happened, from wanting to change my testimony or make me go back, and I just assured that the origin of the funds came from the fraudulent designation of the public works ”, added the financier.

Meanwhile, he referred to the way Báez faced the criminal process: “The decision to tell the truth is a personal matter. It is not reprehensible that he has taken that path and he will have to explain it to himself and his family, because this ruling has the four children with convictions”.

“It is very gratifying to me because in the same way that the Public Prosecutor’s Office did, the three judges considered me a defendant collaborator within the norm, that was unanimous,” he concluded.

