Leonardo Fariña, the repentant who was convicted along with Lázaro Báez for money laundering in the cause known as the Route of Money K, said that the businessman He was the front man for Nestor and Cristina Kirchner. In addition, he remarked that the court carried out an “impeccable” trial and said that It “amuses him when it comes to lawfare.”

“I am not corrupt because I am not a civil servant, I committed a crime. Lázaro Báez is not corrupt either. The corrupt are not yet judged; actually, some do and some don’t. Here private businessmen were judged, “Fariña said in an interview with LN +.

In the ruling released on Tuesday by the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 4, Lázaro Báez was given 12 years in prison for having laundered more than 50 million dollars. His four children were also convicted. Fariña, meanwhile, received a five-year sentence.

“If I stick to the failure, which is what I maintain, the silver of Lázaro Báez it did not fall from the sky. He was a businessman whose only business was practically public works … Let’s call things as they are. The crime under investigation, which supports the constitution of money laundering as a preceding crime, is the fraudulent administration to the detriment of the State in a real contest with aggravated illicit association “, he affirmed.

“For there to be corruption, there has to be much more than two parts,” he continued. “The traceability of the crime has a lot of edges. the State with its various agencies that assign the work. You have the private ones who receive it. And in the middle you also have other state agencies that are in charge of not controlling, that do not assign money but assign the possibility that you do what you want with that money. For example an AFIP, a Financial Information Unit, a Central Bank … “.

When asked if among the corrupt people he refers to are Néstor, Cristina and Julio De Vido, Fariña avoided giving names and said that he points to “to all those people who made the money reach Báez’s company with a spurious mechanism. “

“Lázaro Báez was Néstor and Cristina’s front man?” was another question. “Clearly, yes. As they had business in partnership”, answered.

And he gave details of the businessman’s relationship with the former presidential marriage: “Lázaro Báez he was a friend of Nestor. The concept of friendship that he used was laudable, he maintains it to this day. He used the word friend as it has to be used. The mausoleum is the faithful replica of this: when Nestor died, Lazarus made that mausoleum to him as an act of kindness towards him in truth. Obviously with business in between, the relationship was mainly his with Nestor. In fact with Cristina he did not get along and that’s a story that everyone knows. “

Fariña, who claims to have been a direct witness to “business” talks between Néstor and Lázaro Báez, explained that the businessman handled millionaire numbers in cash. “He was guarding Nestor’s money, I don’t know if he was taking Cristina to him”, he pointed.

In this context, he described: “Lázaro Báez had a large quantity of 500 euro bills. And also dollars. There was money in what he later called the wine cellar of one of his farms. Some of it was there in cash. And there was money in other rooms. “

The repentant also referred to the management of the public works carried out by the businessman in different provinces: “It had Santa Cruz, Chubut and Chaco. He always had a problem entering the province of Buenos Aires because of how the system works, which is why it is called ‘the public works club’. There were segments of entrepreneurs that were territorially separated. Then there were the cartelizations of how these businessmen divided and entered the tenders. “

“I do not know if in each province there is a Lázaro Báez. But generally where there is a public service box or something like that, there is a business. We see it with the issue of the vaccine (against the coronavirus),” he added.

Regarding the trial for the route of money K, he ruled out that the TOF 4 ruling has been a message for the Government, as Leandro Báez, Lázaro’s youngest son, considered hours before.

“In my last words at the trial, I said that I was proud of the way the court handled the process, because it is a complex cause and crime, with multiple defendants and international structures. The court and the public prosecutor’s office They did an impeccable job. I can affirm that all parties were given the opportunity to defend ourselves accordingly. I would not affirm that the sentence is a message to the Government. For me the sentence is a fact adjusted to law“, he evaluated.

“Talking about lawfare amuses me, as it amuses me (when they say) that Báez is condemned for being dark and that I was a paid person for macrismo“, he emphasized.

In reference to the participation of the businessman’s children in the money laundering scheme, Fariña pointed out: “The boys they are simple cadets of the father. Leandro above all had a role that was substantially less than that of Martín, due to the relationship that the latter had with his father. “

Martín Báez, who is detained, received a sentence of nine years in prison, while Leandro received five.