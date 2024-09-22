Leonardo Fabbri, shot put champion and Italian record holder, at the Ferraris for his friend Lorenzo Venuti, who scored the winning goal in Sampdoria-Sudtirol: “Lollo and I are very good friends, I came to cheer him on and I’m happy he scored, he deserves it. I’m a Fiorentina fan but I was impressed by the atmosphere, I hope to come back soon”. By Valerio Arrichiello Read also – Sampdoria, Fabbri’s Saturday in Genoa: the champion at Marassi for his friend Venuti: “Happy for Lollo’s goal”



01:50