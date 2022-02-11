The development of the electric flightpossibly vertical, will also have space in Italy. Leonardo and Vertical Aerospace announced a new industrial project for the Leonardo site in Grottagliein the province of Taranto: the search for the best composite fuselage for an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The collaboration includes the initial development of six aircraft for the certification program, with a potential increase towards series production of up to 2,000 VX4s annually. This aircraft can carry four passengers in addition to the pilotand is designed to reach speeds of 200 miles per hour with a range of 100 miles.

Vertical and Leonardo will work together on the optimization of lightweight composite structures, modular design, system installation and structural tests aimed at developing the aircraft fuselage. The two companies are already collaborating on the construction of at least six specimens to be used in the activities that will lead to the certification of the VX4. After all, Leonardo has a consolidated experience in the development and production of aerostructures in composite materials for civil and defense programs. Furthermore, Leonardo already has a close collaboration relationship with Solvay, a supplier of composite materials for Vertical.

Giancarlo Schisano, Head of Leonardo’s Aerostructures Division, underlined: “Leonardo is constantly committed to introducing new technologies, materials and processes at its production sites. As in the case of our Grottaglie plant in Puglia, one of the most advanced structures in Europe for the production of composite aerostructures, where we will concentrate our activities for the VX4.“. This is another excellent opportunity to fuel technological development on Italian soil, in a context of great changes for mobility in general. Initiatives of this type, if adequately financed, can set up a virtuous system; with the hope that the connection between school and high-tech projects can become ever closer.