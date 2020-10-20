The marriage between Neymar and PSG almost ended in divorce in the summer of 2019, with the Brazilian and Barça eager to consummate their reconciliation. However, from the city of Barcelona they could not make the titanic economic effort that this entailed and the Brazilian had to stay in the neighboring capital. Months later, the Parisians reached the final of the Champions League, led by Neymar in full maturity and increasingly happy in the Parc des Princes.

Since Le10sport they claimed days ago that Mogi das Cruzes he is happier than ever at PSG and willing to sit down and talk about a possible contract extension, which ends in June 2022. But a negotiation is something two-way and the club has not yet knocked on the extreme door to discuss the aforementioned renewal. As confirmed Le Parisien, Leonardo has not moved any file at the moment and this would not be sitting well in the environment of our protagonist.

The renewal of Neymar seems essential for the megalithic project of PSG to follow the continuity line drawn in 2017. That summer both Ney and Mbappé landed, in exchange for 222 and 180 million, respectively (the transfer of the former Monaco was paid the following summer as it was an assignment with a mandatory purchase, to balance accounts). The future of Kylian points far to Paris, since the icing on the Real Madrid 2021 Plan, so Leonardo cannot afford to turn off the momentary happiness of his other star.

The future of the season seems key so that Neymar’s smile is maintained and it all starts this Tuesday against Manchester United (Parc des Princes, 9:00 p.m.), with the kick-off of the new Champions League season. In Ligue 1, those from Tuchel are already beginning to take flight, after the two initial defeats marked by absences by Covid and the controversy (episode between Neymar and Álvaro in ‘Le Clasique’), and they are already second only two points from Lille, leader. Tuchel and Leonardo have homework, one achieving results and an environment on the green that keep Neymar happy and the other knocking on his door to discuss the renewal of the contract as soon as possible.