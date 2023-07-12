Now only his fiancée, involved in the accident, is resisting

Unfortunately he didn’t make it. Leonardo Brown lost his life, after the accident in which he was involved with his young girlfriend Emma, ​​who is struggling between life and death. After 8 days of hospitalization at the Cisanello Polyclinic in Pisa, his heart stopped forever. Now it is hoped that at least Emma will be able to recover soon.

For eight days everyone hoped he could wake up, but Leonardo Brown didn’t make it. He was involved in a terrible accident on July 4th. He was riding one pedal assisted biketogether with his girlfriend Emma Genovaliwhen they had a head-on with a motorcycle.

There couple was cycling on the Darsena di Viareggio. The impact with the bike was very strong. They were immediately rescued and transferred to the hospital. Despite the attempts of the health personnel of the Pisa hospital, the young man did not make it.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday 11 July, the doctors, through a computed tomography (Tc), found brain dead. In those moments, the Cam commission met in the hospital for six hours to establish the assessment of death according to neurological parameters.

Around 20.30 the commission unfortunately ascertained the death of the young boy. The family has agreed to organ harvesting. Leonardo will thus be able to save other lives.

The whole community clings to Leonardo Brown’s family for this serious loss

In Viareggio Leonardo Brown was well known: he had also participated in the 2020 administrations. The local community clung to the family of the two boys. Family and friends also organized a prayer vigil in Don Bosco’s church. Dozens of people have shown closeness and affection in these hours of apprehension.

Community that hopes that at least Emma can recover. She too is hospitalized in Pisa, in the intensive care unit. The doctors are concerned, but the hope that she will recover has not yet completely disappeared.