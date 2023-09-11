The alleged lover of American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, posed nude for Perfect Magazine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) publications

In the posted footage, the 25-year-old fashion model appeared naked against a red background. In one of the photos, she posed for the camera while sitting and did not hide her bare breasts. The girl was also captured standing with her hand raised up. At the same time, her long flowing hair flew in different directions.

It is noted that the author of the shooting was the Malaysian-born photographer Zhong Lin, known for her works in the surreal style.

Earlier in September, Leonardo DiCaprio was again spotted on a date with Ceretti. Paparazzi caught the 48-year-old TV star kissing a 25-year-old fashion model in a club in Ibiza. At the same time, neither the stars themselves nor their representatives commented on rumors about the alleged romance.