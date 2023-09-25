American actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his beloved Vittoria Ceretti at Milan Fashion Week. Publishes the corresponding pictures Page Six.

As the publication’s journalists write, the 48-year-old artist and a 25-year-old fashion model attended a party organized by the Italian brand Versace. DiCaprio was reportedly wearing a black dress T-shirt and jacket. The actor complemented the look with his usual cap and chose a massive gold chain as an accessory.

In turn, Ceretti appeared in front of photographers in a transparent flesh-colored dress and white high-heeled shoes with a silver chain. At the same time, the photo shows that the model refused to wear a bra.

It is noted that the couple left the event separately.

Earlier in September, details of Leonardo DiCaprio’s new novel appeared. According to Page Six, the artist entered into a relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been dating for several months.