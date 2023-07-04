Leonardo Dicaprio excelled in his leading role as Jordan Belfort in “The wolf of Wall Street”, showcasing his unmatched acting talent. His portrayal of this financial criminal earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

DiCaprio’s performance in this film can be considered one of the best he has given in his career, portraying a greedy, scandalous and corrupt businessman with astonishing precision. Belfort was obsessed with drugs, money and sex, and the actor fully immersed himself in the role.even going so far as to use unexpected techniques to get into character, such as taking inspiration from a viral YouTube video for one of the scenes.

What is the “Wolf of Wall Street” scene?

The iconic scene in question is the one in which Jordan Belfort consumes a large amount of Quaaludes Lemons (a sedative-hypnotic medication) to the point of being unable to take it. During a voiceover, she even refers to his state as “the cerebral palsy phase”.

In that scene, the business tycoon is lying on the ground, his face contorted, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to get into his car. Comically, he crawls across the floor, reaches the front door, and finally falls down the stairs before making it into his vehicle.

What video was Leonardo DiCaprio inspired by?

To prepare for a convincing portrayal of a person under the influence, DiCaprio turned to a specific video on YouTube. According to the British portal Far Out Magazinethe actor was inspired by a viral called “Drunkest Guy Ever Goes Back For More Beer”which has amassed nearly six million views.

In this video, an extremely intoxicated man is shown trying to buy more beer at a convenience store. The man struggles to open the door and falls several times, having difficulty getting up. Eventually, he is escorted by several people without being able to fulfill his goal of obtaining more alcohol.

DiCaprio studied the movements of this man, who exhibited a peculiar elasticity, almost moving as if he had no bones, at certain moments.. His rapid movements were mesmerizing, leaving one wondering how anyone could achieve such an impressive state. The influence of this video is reflected in DiCaprio’s performance, who manages to channel something similar into his performance.