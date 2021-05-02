It has been to win the Oscar and that suitors begin to appear. It has already been confirmed that the Danish ‘Another round’ (Oscar for best international film), starring Mads Mikkelsen, will have an American remake. It will not be the first time that its director, Thomas Vintemberg, knows versions of his films. ‘Celebration’ jumped to the theater and ‘The hunt’ It had an American remake, also starring Mikkelsen (remember that the Danish actor worked at the beginning in a Spanish film, ‘Torremolinos 73’, by Pablo Berger).

The ‘Deadline’ portal announces that the producers Appian Way, Endeavor Content and Makeready have acquired the rights to ‘Another Round’. And Appian Way is the producer of Leonardo DiCaprio, so it would not be risky to imagine that the actor could, in addition to producing, also star in the remake. Producers are already looking for a screenwriter to adapt the original script to Hollywood’s taste. Thomas Vinterberg, for his part, will sign as producer, but does not want to be involved in the project either as a screenwriter or as a director:

Vintenberg has acknowledged: “I have seen many interpretations of my work before, and it is artistically interesting to see something grow with different versions.” And about DiCaprio he says: “The remake is now in the hands of the best actor you can get and, in addition to being a brilliant actor, he has made very smart decisions in his career. There is a lot of integrity in the decisions DiCaprio has made. I am very hopeful and curious about what they are going to do. And with the prospect of not having Mikkelson (an actor who speaks perfect English) again, the director has commented that “I don’t know if Mads would do it. I would make a different interpretation. Asking the same actor to do a different performance could be a bit confusing. “

Vinterberg dedicated the Oscar to his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who died in the first days of filming in a car accident., doubting a lot about going ahead with a film that was a celebration of life. “There was no point in continuing with the film. But she was part of the project, she even had an opinion on the script. I would have hated if he didn’t shoot it. And we decided to move on. ‘Another round’, began his long career with awards at the San Sebastián Film Festival where he won the Silver Shell for Best Male Performance (ex aequo Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe), and the Signis Award for Best Director. Then would come the European Film Awards, the Golden Globe nomination, the Bafta, the César … until he got the coveted Oscar.