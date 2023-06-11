The well-known actor went on holiday to the Bel Paese to discover the traditions of his homeland

Mariangela Masiello

All Italian holidays for Leonardo Dicaprio traveling with parents: first a tour of the Royal Apartments and the Gardens of the Royal Palace of Caserta, then a well-deserved culinary break with Sasà Martucci’s pizza.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Caserta on vacation — In fact, the well-known actor allowed himself a visit to the Royal Palace of Caserta, in particular to the Royal Apartments and the Gardens, to the amazement and dismay of all the other visitors. That of DiCaprio and his parents therefore has all the air of being a holiday dedicated to discovering one’s origins and one’s roots: the great-grandparents of the Hollywood star, in fact, Salvatore DiCaprio and Rosina Cassella, came from a small town in Campania.

at the pizzeria with the parents — Full of surprises and emotions also for the patrons and for the managers of the pizzeria The Masaniellis Of Sasa Martucci who, in what seemed to be a day like many others, found themselves facing Leonardo DiCaprio. it was the pizza maker from Caserta who made the incident known on the web: “I still don’t believe it, but I had the pleasure of welcome Leonardo DiCaprio and his family to my pizzeria from Caserta, they came to eat like ordinary people” he wrote in the caption of the photo that portrays him with the actor. See also Tolima is looking for a new Maracanazo to stay alive in the Libertadores

“They wanted to taste more pizzas and I I was proud to introduce him to my territorywe told them about the products we use and they appreciated it very much”. “Valuing the territory means this, invest in yourself with the awareness of being able to express potentialbuild quality and content, because we have so much to give” he continued on his Facebook page. “The Masaniellis bring Caserta to the world and attract the world to Casertaand this is something extraordinary,” he concluded.

the alleged relationship with Meghan Roche — In recent days, the actor had been photographed in the company of the model Meghan Roche on a luxury yacht docked in Ibiza. Roche has 22 years old (26 years younger than the actor), and was born and raised in Yardley, Pennsylvania. The model made her debut very young in 2017, in a Givenchy brand campaign, and then continued with many famous collaborations. She also looks like she’s great friend of Bella and Gigi Hadid. Precisely with the latter, the actor had been “caught” in tender attitudes at dinner and in clubs. See also Real Madrid missed the little gift from Sevilla